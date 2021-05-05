TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 2,941 new cases of COVID-19 today and 44 more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 924 new cases in Toronto, 565 in Peel Region, and 254 in York Region.
She also says there are 171 new cases in Durham Region and 149 in Hamilton.
Today's data is based on nearly 45,800 completed tests.
The Ministry of Health says 2,075 people are hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, with 882 people in intensive care and 620 on a ventilator.
Ontario says 132,603 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Tuesday's report, for a total of nearly 5.6 million doses.
The government is expected to provide an update on the province's vaccine effort later Wednesday.
Meanwhile, a provincial court is expected to rule on allegations of discrimination in Ontario's COVID-19 vaccination rollout.
The constitutional challenge turns on whether vulnerable people have had fair access to the vaccine.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021.
