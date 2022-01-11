TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 3,220 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 477 people in intensive care.
There are 250 patients on ventilators due to COVID-19.
Twenty-one new virus-related deaths were reported.
The province reported 7,951 new cases, but Public Health Ontario says the real number is likely higher due to the current testing policy.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province will now distinguish between people admitted to the hospital due to a COVID-19 infection and people admitted for other reasons with COVID-19.
She says of the current hospitalizations, 54 per cent of people were admitted for COVID-19 and 46 per cent of people tested positive after being admitted for other reasons.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2022.
