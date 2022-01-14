TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 3,814 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 527 in intensive care.
That's an increase from 3,630 patients in hospital yesterday, and 27 more in ICU.
The province is also reporting 41 new deaths today from the virus.
There are 288 people on ventilators due to COVID-19, 13 more than the previous day.
There are 10,964 new COVID-19 cases reported, though Public Health Ontario has noted that the total number is likely higher due to testing policy changes.
Provincial data show 82.2 per cent of Ontarians aged five and older have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88 per cent have at least one dose.
Meanwhile, immunocompromised Ontarians can book appointments for a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine starting this morning.
Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, says appointments for moderately to severely immunocompromised people were being made available through the provincial vaccine contact centre at 8 a.m.
Moore said the move aims to provide further protection for vulnerable populations.
The province has already started administering fourth doses in long-term care homes, retirement homes and other congregate settings.
In a news conference Thursday, Ontario's top doctor also said transplant patients are lagging in getting their third doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is considered part of their primary series of shots. He said only 64 per cent of transplant patients have received a third dose so far.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2022.
