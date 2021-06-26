Ontario is reporting 346 new cases of COVID-19 today and 13 deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 64 new cases in Toronto, 39 in the Region of Waterloo, 34 in Peel Region, 32 in Grey Bruce and 24 in the area served by the Porcupine Health Unit.
Today's data is based on more than 25,600 completed tests.
The Ministry of Health says 286 people are in intensive care because of the virus and 183 are on a ventilator.
Ontario says it administered a record high 256,260 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine since Friday's report, for a total of more than 13.8 million.
Youth between the ages of 12 to 17 who live in designated hot spots for the Delta COVID-19 variant can book accelerated second vaccine dose appointments as of today.
Health units covering Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Peel, Porcupine, Simcoe-Muskoka, Toronto, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and York are considered hot spots for the more transmissible variant.
That demographic will have the option to re-book their second doses as of 8 a.m. today, through the provincial booking portal, pharmacies or their local health unit.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only shot currently authorized for use in youth in Canada.
Vaccines have been booked four months apart in Ontario, but the province is offering more people the option to shorten the interval based on increasing vaccine supply.
Youth elsewhere in the province will keep their second-dose appointments for now, but the province says it's aiming to accelerate doses for them before school returns in September.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2021.
