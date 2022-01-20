TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 4,061 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 594 people in intensive care units.
That's the second day in a row that the number of hospitalizations has fallen, from a peak Tuesday of 4,183, though the ICU occupancy is still rising.
The province reports that another 75 people have died, including some deaths that occurred earlier this month.
Ontario is reporting 7,757 new cases of COVID-19, though Public Health Ontario has said the number is likely higher because of a current policy restricting who can access tests.
Premier Doug Ford is expected to make a "positive" announcement today about COVID-19 restrictions.
He told Ottawa radio station CFRA that he would have news about changing the level of restrictions this week, and he has a news conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m., alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott and Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore.
Elliott said Wednesday that the province is seeing "glimmers of hope" in the fight against the Omicron variant.
She says COVID-19 cases are expected to peak this month and hospitalizations and ICU admissions will follow.
Elliott says February will continue to pose challenges, but the province is confident in its ability to care for patients in hospital and intensive care.
The province closed restaurants to in-person dining in early January at the same time that it temporarily shuttered gyms and moved schools to remote learning.
Schools reopened earlier this week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2022.
