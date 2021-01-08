TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 4,249 new cases of COVID-19 today.
It's a record-breaking figure for new daily infections, even factoring in 450 cases Jan. 5 and 6 included in Friday's data.
The new cases are reported along with 26 more deaths from the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says the 450 additional cases were counted today due to a data delay from Toronto Public Health.
Elliott says 1,382 new cases are in Toronto, 691 are in Peel Region, 427 are in York Region, 213 are in Niagara and 184 are in Windsor-Essex County.
The province says 369 people are intensive care in hospitals and 250 are on ventilators, with 1,446 hospitalized in total.
The province says 14,932 vaccination doses were administered as of Friday morning, with 87,563 administered in total.
The CEO of a Toronto hospital running COVID-19 vaccination clinics says the facility will run out of shots today and urgently needs more.
The University Health Network executive made the plea on social media ahead of thousands of immunization appointments scheduled for this weekend.
Kevin Smith says 3,000 people are booked per day to receive the immunization on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
Premier Doug Ford has warned in recent days that the province was going to run out of vaccines if it did not receive another shipment soon.
Ontario said earlier this week that all long-term care residents, workers and essential caregivers in COVID-19 hot spots will be vaccinated by Jan. 21.
The province said Thursday it had immunized 72,631 people against the virus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2021.
