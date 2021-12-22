More of Ontario's public health units said they would change their approach to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing as cases continued to surge Wednesday due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
Public health units for Middlesex-London and Hastings Prince Edward – which covers the Belleville, Ont., area – said they were falling behind in notifying people that they had tested positive for COVID-19.
"If you develop respiratory symptoms, consider your illness as COVID-19, even without a positive test result," the Middlesex-London Health Unit said on Twitter Wednesday.
It said there were 300 people in the region who had tested positive for the virus but had yet to be contacted by public health officials.
Those who have COVID-19 symptoms should immediately self-isolate and tell their close contacts to do the same, the health unit said.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, meanwhile, said it had shifted its efforts to administering booster shots instead of contact tracing.
"It will not always be possible for representatives of public health to contact individuals who test positive within 48 hours," the health unit said on its website. "All individuals who seek testing should monitor for their test results online to receive their results as quickly as possible."
Niagara Region Public Health also said it was beginning to shift resources away from contact tracing to delivering booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which it said can "better blunt" the Omicron wave.
Growing case numbers are making it difficult for people to access testing in a timely manner, which in turn is delaying the identification of cases for followup, the health unit said.
At the same time, Omicron has shortened the time between exposure and becoming contagious, making it less likely health officials can intervene early enough to break the chains of transmission, it said.
"The utility of following up with cases and contacts has diminished, and will become increasingly less valuable as testing delays increase and case numbers overwhelm (Niagara Region) Public Health's capacity," the unit said.
Case management and contact tracing will increasingly be handled by artificial intelligence and outsourced support, it said.
On Tuesday, Ontario's top doctor said the province is preparing to change its strategy on COVID-19 testing and case management in light of Omicron, with guidance expected in the coming days.
Earlier this week, Ottawa Public Health asked residents who show symptoms of COVID-19 but can't book a test quickly to assume they are infected and self-isolate.
The wave of new cases continued Wednesday, as the province reported 4,383 diagnoses Wednesday and nine new deaths linked to the virus
Health Minister Christine Elliott said 918 of the cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated, and 222 are in people whose vaccination status isn't known.
Elliott said 420 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, including 311 who are not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.
Provincial data showed 168 people are in intensive care due to COVID-19, including 132 who are not fully vaccinated or whose immunization status isn't known.
Elliott said more than 230,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.