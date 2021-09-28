TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 466 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths from the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 347 of the infected people are not vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.
She says 119 of the cases are in fully vaccinated people.
The majority of cases are among people between the ages of 20 and 59.
There are 180 hospitalized patients in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness, including 127 people on ventilators.
The province says 86 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 80 per cent have received both shots.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2021.
