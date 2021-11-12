TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 598 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths from the virus today.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 376 of the infected people are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.
She says 222 cases are in fully vaccinated people.
There are 130 people in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness, including 72 people on ventilators.
The province says 85 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88 per cent have at least one shot.
The numbers come as the latest pandemic projections from the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table are set to be released.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2021.
