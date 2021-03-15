MONTREAL - Vaccination appointments inside pharmacies opened today for Montrealers as young as 65, who should be able to start getting a jab at roughly 350 locations in the city by next week.
Health Minister Christian Dube has said the program will eventually expand to more than 1,400 pharmacies across the province.
The association representing Quebec pharmacists, the Association quebecoise des pharmaciens-proprietaires, says the government plans to distribute 38,000 doses to pharmacies during an initial phase.
The Montreal region is being prioritized in part because of the presence of more contagious COVID-19 variants, such as the B.1.1.7 mutation that was first identified in the United Kingdom.
Quebec today reported 594 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including two in the past 24 hours. Health officials said hospitalizations rose by six, to 553, and 96 people were in intensive care, a drop of four.
The province says it administered 26,595 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Sunday, for a total of 744,108.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2021.
