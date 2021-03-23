MONTREAL - Quebec is not immune from a third wave of COVID-19, Premier Francois Legault said Tuesday as he put two regions on notice over rising cases.
Legault said the province is currently "resisting" a third wave, but the rise in cases linked to mutations more contagious than the dominant strain of the novel coronavirus is threatening to send cases spiking, he added.
"We’re resisting against the variants and the third wave, but the battle is not over," Legault told a new conference in Quebec City.
Legault had a special warning for the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean and Outaouais regions, where infections have risen in recent days. Residents in those regions need to reduce their contacts if they want to avoid a return from the "orange" to the more restrictive "red" pandemic-alert level, he said.
Quebec reported 656 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and four more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including one that occurred in the past 24 hours. Health officials said hospitalizations rose by six, to 519, and 113 people were in intensive care, a drop of one.
COVID-19-related hospitalizations have risen by 18 over the past two reporting periods.
Legault eased two health orders Tuesday. By next week, high school students in red zones will return to in-person learning full time. The premier also said he will allow private seniors residences to reopen their dining rooms after a minimum of 75 per cent of residents in each facility have been vaccinated at least three weeks prior.
The province vaccinated 26,040 people Monday, and Legault said the province would cross the mark of a million doses by the end of Tuesday. He urged everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, adding that he will be getting his shot in Montreal on Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2021.
