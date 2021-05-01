MONTREAL - Thousands marched in Montreal on Saturday to protest COVID-19 public health measures they call excessive and unjustified.
Demonstrators gathered at Montreal's Olympic Stadium, calling on the Quebec government to lift a nighttime curfew that has been in place in much of the province since January. They also expressed opposition towards the notion of immunity passport for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
The stadium currently serves as one of the province's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics and was closed for the day due to the protest.
The organizers said in a statement that Saturday's protest was the first of several planned for the month of May.
Quebec reported 1,101 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus on Saturday, with one taking place in the past 24 hours.
Hospitalizations dropped for a fourth consecutive day, as authorities reported 14 fewer patients in hospital for a total of 578. the number in intensive care also declined by five to 159.
The province administered 62,406 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, and about 36.3 per cent of the population have now received a first shot.
"Hospitalizations are still declining and cases are relatively stable," Health Minister Christian Dube wrote on Twitter. "We must continue our efforts to reduce cases and hospitalization, even with the onset of good weather."
Dube said respecting public health measures and getting vaccinated are the best weapons against the virus.
The government has said all adults will be able to book an vaccination appointment by mid-May.
Dube said Saturday that for a second day, 200,000 appointments were booked for those between 50 and 59 years of age. Vaccinations were opened to that age group on Friday.
Health authorities will open appointments to those 45 and older beginning Monday.
Quebec has now reported 350,874 infections and 10,933 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The province has 9,579 active cases.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.