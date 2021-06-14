MONTREAL - Bar owners in Quebec are calling for the province to allow them to stay open later as the Montreal Canadiens begin a playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night, which will see some games start at 9 p.m.
They say that with the late start, games could continue past Quebec's midnight bar closing time.
"I can't throw people out in overtime," said Ziggy Eichenbaum, the owner of Ziggy's Pub in downtown Montreal. "I'm going to ask everybody to leave, I'll have a riot."
Bars across Quebec were allowed to reopen for indoor service on Monday, as regions that had been orange zones on the province's pandemic alert system were downgraded to yellow. Bar patios in those regions were allowed to reopen on Friday. In some parts of the province, including Montreal, bars had been closed since the end of September.
However, restrictions remain, including an 11 p.m. last call and requirement that all patrons be out of the establishment by midnight.
"I am worried," said Bruno Verrillo, the owner of Bruno Sport Bar in Montreal's Petite-Patrie neighbourhood, about the possibility that people will have to leave before the game is over. "It would be bad for the customers, that's for sure."
Verrillo said in an interview Monday that he'd like see closing hours extended -- at least when the Canadiens are playing.
Renaud Poulin, the CEO of La Corporation des propriétaires de bars, brasseries et tavernes du Québec, a bar owners association, said his group is calling for bars to be allowed to continue serving until midnight and to be able to stay open until 2 a.m., at least if the game is still on.
"We're asking for some flexibility from the government," he said in an interview Monday.
Poulin, who is also the owner of Resto Bar La Chope in Châteauguay, Que., south of Montreal, said he worries Monday night's game will start late and that fans could find themselves having to leave a close game when there's still five to 10 minutes left in the third period.
Health Minister Christian Dubé told reporters that discussions are ongoing with public health about allowing bars and restaurants to stay open later -- and about allowing more fans to attend home games in person.
However, he said public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda is being prudent. "The United States should not be our benchmark," he added.
But even with the early closing time, bar owners say they're happy to be open.
"We're in the semifinals, the Canadiens are in and we ain't complaining about anything. Whatever we can get, we'll be happy with that," Eichenbaum said.
Earlier on Monday, Quebec's Public Security Department announced the province's boundary with Ontario will reopen on Wednesday.
Travel from Ontario to Quebec has been restricted since April 19, due to concerns about the transmission of COVID-19 variants.
Travellers from Ontario will now be subject to the same COVID-19 restrictions as Quebec residents and a requirement that people travelling from Ontario to Quebec to return to their primary residence to quarantine for 14 days has been lifted.
Quebec reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a ninth consecutive day with fewer than 200 new infections.
Authorities reported one additional death linked to the disease Monday, which took place within the preceding 24 hours.
The Health Department said the number of hospitalizations declined by one from the day before, to 214, and 54 people are in intensive care, a decline of four.
The province reported 75,533 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered yesterday. Sunday was the fifth consecutive day that the number of second doses administered in the province was higher than the number of first doses, according to data from the province's public health institute.
According to the Institut national de santé publique du Québec, 78.8 per cent of Quebecers over 12 have now received at least one dose and 13.2 per cent of all residents are adequately vaccinated.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2021.
———
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
