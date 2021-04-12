MONTREAL - Quebec is expanding its vaccination program to include people in the Montreal area living with chronic illnesses and some underlying conditions that put them at risk of COVID-19.
Beginning today, people who are being treated for certain illnesses can be vaccinated if they get the go-ahead from their doctor.
Eligible people include those who are hospitalized for a condition such as heart, kidney or lung disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and some forms of immunosuppression.
People receiving outpatient treatment for dialysis, organ donor recipients and many cancer patients can also receive one of the vaccines, which are mostly being administered in hospitals.
Last Friday, the government began vaccinating essential workers including teachers, daycare workers, police and temporary foreign workers.
The Quebec government says any adult who wants to be vaccinated will be able to receive a first shot by June 24.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2021.
