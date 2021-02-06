MONTREAL - Quebec is one COVID-19 death shy of 10,000 since the beginning of the pandemic after reporting 27 further fatalities along with 1,204 new infections on Saturday.
The new deaths include nine in the previous 24 hours, but one death previously attributed to COVID-19 was removed. The province has now logged 9,999 deaths since last March, along with 268,977 infections and 246,695 now classified as recovered.
Quebec's Health Department also reported a drop of 58 patients in hospital, bringing those requiring treatment to 982.
There were also nine fewer patients in intensive care for a total of 159.
Health Minister Christian Dube said on Twitter that he was happy to see the number of hospitalizations drop below 1,000.
The last time the province reported that figure was in mid-December and Dube said the health network appreciates Quebecers' efforts to ease the strain on the provincial health-care system.
But Dube highlighted a rise in the number of infections in the past four days and urged Quebecers again to get tested even if they have minor COVID-19 symptoms as the province remains concerned about variants circulating in the community.
"I repeat my call yesterday: go get tested for any symptoms," Dube wrote. "This is one way to stop the spread of new variants."
Quebec officials said eight cases of the more transmissible U.K. variant had been identified in the past week, but the province has not detected any of the potentially more transmissible and virulent variants believed to have originated in South Africa and Brazil.
During a briefing on Friday, Dube was asked about the province soon surpassing the 10,000 COVID death mark.
The health minister said he's saddened and always wonders what the death tally will be when numbers are relayed to authorities each afternoon.
“The only consolation I have personally is that we improved during the second wave for a number of reasons, but at the same time, each death is one death too many,” Dube said.
“(I have) a lot of empathy, not just for the families who’ve lived through these, but our health workers who live with this everyday, it’s their patients.”
The province had 12,283 active cases as of Saturday.
The province administered 4,373 COVID-19 vaccine doses Friday, for a total of 253,904.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2021
