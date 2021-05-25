MONTREAL - Quebec officially opened its online vaccine-booking system Tuesday to people as young as 12.
Some kids, however, were able to get vaccinated at walk-in clinics over the weekend. Health Minister Christian Dubé said last week that teens can get vaccinated at their schools on the weeks of June 7 and June 14.
Dubé has said the province wants to make sure all kids and teens get a first shot by June 23 and are fully vaccinated around the time school resumes in the fall. Kids 14 and up can consent to being vaccinated but those who are 12 and 13 will need their parents' permission.
Quebec's public health institute said Tuesday 55.7 per cent of residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and 5.5 per cent of the province is "adequately vaccinated." The Health Department said 50,934 doses of vaccine were administered Monday, for a total of 5,051,681.
Health officials reported 346 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and six more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, none of which occurred within the previous 24 hours. Officials said hospitalizations dropped by nine, to 415, and 101 people were in intensive care, a drop of one.
The Public Security Department said Tuesday 1,058 people received tickets for violating the province's curfew between May 17 to May 23.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2021.
