MONTREAL - Quebec is reporting 2.038 new COVID-19 cases and 44 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
The province's Health Department reports today that six fewer people were listed in hospital for a total of 1,005, with one more intensive-care case for a total of 142.
Of the 44 deaths, two were reported in the previous 24 hours while 39 fell between Dec. 12 and Dec. 17.
Quebec has had 174,839 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,715 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
An additional 1,847 were considered recovered for a total 149,245.
Authorities say 715 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Friday and 4,020 long-term care residents and health workers have received the first of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine since Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2020.
