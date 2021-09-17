MONTREAL - Quebec is reporting 837 new COVID-19 cases and three further deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
The Health Department says hospitalizations have increased by six to 262, with 95 patients listed in intensive care, a rise of eight.
Health Minister Christian Dubé mentioned the rising hospitalizations during a funding announcement today south of Quebec City, noting the added intensive care cases are uniquely among people who are unvaccinated.
Health officials said 21,813 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours, including more than 7,200 first doses.
According to the province's public health institute, 88.7 per cent of those 12 and older have received at least one dose and 83.9 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.
Ahead of an Oct. 15 deadline for health-care workers to be fully vaccinated or risk suspension, about 20,000 workers — including 10,000 who work with patients — still haven't had their two shots.
But Dubé told reporters today he's confident managers in the health network will be able to come up with a contingency plan and reorganize services in the event many staff remain unvaccinated and are unable to work.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2021.
