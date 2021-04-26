MONTREAL - The number of new daily COVID-19 infections reported in Quebec has dropped below 1,000 for the first time this month.
The province is reporting 889 new cases today — the lowest number since March 29 — along with eight additional deaths, including one within the past 24 hours.
The Health Department says hospitalizations rose by 10, to 664, and 167 people are in intensive care, an increase of two.
Meanwhile, a provincial program to provide vaccinations at large businesses began today at the Montreal headquarters of simulation technology manufacturer CAE.
Employees and family members of participating businesses, neighbouring businesses and eventually the general public will be able to be vaccinated at it and other sites.
The Health Department said today it is adding 10 more companies to the program, bringing the total number participating across the province to 23, with about a dozen to begin vaccinations next week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2021.
———
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
