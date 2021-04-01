MONTREAL - A COVID-19 outbreak at a Quebec City gym that was ordered closed this week for disregarding health directives has now been linked to 120 cases, public health officials said Thursday.
Mathieu Boivin, a spokesman for the regional health authority, said at least 20 workplace outbreaks are linked to customers of the Mega Fitness Gym who spread the virus at work.
On Wednesday, hours before the province announced a lockdown for his city as well as two others in response to soaring case counts, Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume condemned what he called the "totally irresponsible" ownership of the gym.
"Way to go champ," he told reporters. "Everyone has nice biceps, but a lot of people are sick."
There were 261 new COVID-19 cases reported in Quebec City on Thursday, up from 80 a week earlier, according to the Quebec Health Department. Across the province, 1,271 new cases were reported — the highest daily number since late January.
A lockdown begins in the provincial capital and the neighbouring city of Levis, as well as in Gatineau, across the river from Ottawa, at 8 p.m. Thursday. Schools and non-essential businesses will be closed for at least 10 days, Premier Francois Legault announced Wednesday, while the curfew in those cities has been advanced to 8 p.m. from 9:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, a government-mandated health-care institute said that after three weeks of stabilization, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 20 per cent last week, when compared with the week before.
The increase was particularly notable in Quebec City and the region south of the capital, where the number of new cases nearly doubled, the Institut national d’excellence en sante et en services sociaux said in a report released Thursday.
Despite the upwards trend, the institute said the number of new cases among people over 80 declined by 12 per cent, week over week, while hospitalizations of people over 80 have steadily declined for four straight weeks. The latest figures show 79 per cent of Quebecers aged 80 and over have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Earlier in the day, Quebec's public health ethics committee said the use of "immunity passports" — which would be given to people who have been vaccinated — would be justifiable as a temporary measure that could permit a "faster return to normal life."
It said the economic and social benefits of immunity passports would be "slightly higher" than the impact on people's privacy and the inequalities that may be created.
Quebec reported nine more deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, including one in the previous 24 hours. Health officials said hospitalizations rose by two, to 487, and 119 people were in intensive care, a drop of one.
The province said it administered 41,406 doses of vaccine Wednesday for a total of 1,391,649; it said about 16.4 per cent of the population has received at least one dose.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2021.
———
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
