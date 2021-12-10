MONTREAL - Quebec is reporting 2,013 new cases of COVID-19 today and six deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
It's the first time since January that the province has reported more than 2,000 new infections.
The Health Department says the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by one, to 256, with 62 people in intensive care, an increase of two.
Officials say 34,390 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours, including about 12,000 doses given to children aged five to 11 and 13,000 third doses given to people 70 and over.
On Thursday, the Health Department said 458 health-care workers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 have been suspended without pay for refusing mandatory tests.
In early November, Health Minister Christian Dubé abandoned a plan to require health-care workers to get vaccinated, saying the health system couldn't afford to lose 8,000 unvaccinated workers, but unvaccinated workers are now required to undergo three COVID-19 tests a week.
