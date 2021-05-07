MONTREAL - Quebec vaccinated 102,762 people on Thursday, the highest single-day number since the start of its vaccine rollout.
The province set another record that day, with 272,000 people booking vaccinations, Health Minister Christian Dubé said Friday.
Slightly more than 40 per cent of Quebec's population has received at least one dose of vaccine.
Dubé said on Twitter the province is ready to ramp up vaccinations when vaccine deliveries permit, and he called the response from Quebecers "exceptional."
Meanwhile, Quebec reported 919 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the fifth consecutive day health officials have reported fewer than 1,000 new cases. They also reported five more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Officials said hospitalizations dropped by six, to 574, and 139 people were in intensive care, a drop of five.
Montreal reported the most new cases with 194; followed by Monteregie, south of Montreal, with 140; and Chaudière-Appalaches, south of Quebec City, with 137 cases.
The province has reported a total of 356,216 COVID-19 infections and 10,974 deaths linked to the virus. Quebec has 8,737 active reported cases.
Officials lowered the vaccine eligibility age Thursday to people 35 and up; the government has said all adults will be able to book an appointment by mid-May.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021.
