MONTREAL - Quebec will introduce new measures aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, Premier François Legault said Thursday, as the province reported its most new COVID-19 cases in nearly a year.
"The situation is critical," Legault wrote in a post on Twitter, adding that he will "announce significant measures due to the increase in COVID cases and the new Omicron variant." Legault is scheduled to speak with reporters at 6 p.m.
Health officials in the province reported 2,736 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday — the highest number since Jan. 8 — and five additional deaths linked to the disease.
The announcement came the same day a Quebec government health-care research institute said it expected more than 700 hospitalizations in the province, and more than 160 people in intensive care, within two to three weeks. The Institut national d'excellence en santé et services sociaux said it had adjusted its projections to take into account new research about the Omicron variant.
"According to the scenario applied to our context, the strong growth in the number of cases should translate into a marked increase in the number of daily hospitalizations in the coming weeks," it said in a new release.
But the institute said it was less confident in its projections than usual, because it said its data on the Omicron variant is based on a single study conducted in South Africa, which has a significantly lower vaccination rate than Quebec.
The Health Department said 305 people were in hospital with the disease, a drop of four from the day before, after 34 people entered hospital and 38 were discharged. It said 63 people were in intensive care, a drop of 10.
Officials said 6.4 per cent of COVID-19 tests analyzed Wednesday were positive, up from 5.8 per cent a day earlier and 3.7 per cent two weeks ago. The province's public health institute said it has confirmed 13 cases of the Omicron variant in the province and said there were another 129 suspected cases of the variant — up from just 24 a day earlier.
Also on Thursday, Quebec's education minister said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Jean-François Roberge said in a post on Twitter that he has been self-isolating since Monday and planned to continue isolating until Dec. 25.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2021.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
