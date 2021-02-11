MONTREAL - Quebec will send more vaccines to hard-hit Montreal and concentrate efforts to screen for novel coronavirus variants in that city, Health Minister Christian Dube said Thursday.
By next week, all positive COVID-19 tests in Montreal will be screened for variants, Dube told reporters. Moments later, however, he said the government may not achieve that goal.
"Maybe I'll come back next Friday and I'll say we're only at 70 per cent in Montreal," he said, regarding variant screening.
Three variants of the virus are believed to be more transmissible than the one circulating in Quebec. The variant first detected in the United Kingdom is also believed to be more virulent. The two other variants of concern were first detected in Brazil and South Africa.
Quebec's public health department has not decided whether to test positive samples for the U.K. variant — which has begun spreading in Quebec — or for all three variants of concern, Dube said.
He offered few details on the plan to increase vaccinations in Montreal. But, he said, considering the city continues to report hundreds of new cases a day, Montreal will be shipped more vaccine than was originally planned.
Dube warned the spread of the variants could reverse the decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations seen in recent weeks in Quebec. "The trend is fragile, the arrival of the new variants could quickly change that situation."
There are currently 48 confirmed or suspected cases of new variants in the Montreal area and three confirmed cases elsewhere in the province, public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda said.
But Arruda said it's "illogical to think" that Quebec has detected all the cases of new variants in the province.
Opposition parties have criticized the government's progress on identifying variants, saying Quebec has fallen behind other provinces.
Earlier on Thursday, Premier Francois Legault defended the province's efforts and suggested the higher number of confirmed cases of variants in Ontario and Alberta could be due to their residents' closer ties to the U.K.
Legault said the spread of variants will play a big role in the decisions around what health orders will be imposed during spring break week, which begins March 1. He said Quebec could extend stricter measures in the province’s red zones until mid-March and hasn’t ruled out setting up checkpoints at the Ontario-Quebec border.
Quebec reported 1,121 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 37 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including eight in the prior 24 hours. Officials said hospitalizations dropped by 44, to 874, and that 143 people were in intensive care, a drop of five.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021.
———
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.