MONTREAL - Quebec reported 138 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, no more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, and the government announced it would open a pop-up vaccination clinic at an amusement park to reach young people.
Health officials have reported back-to-back days of more than 100 new infections but haven't reported a death linked to the virus since July 22. They said hospitalizations rose by one compared with the prior day, to 62, and 20 people were in intensive care, a rise of one.
"The epidemiological situation in Quebec is relatively stable," Health Minister Christian Dubé tweeted Thursday.
Quebec's public health institute said 83.8 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 65.1 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated. The province said 69,723 doses were administered on Wednesday, with just over 90 per cent of those second doses.
In the past two weeks, people aged 20 to 39 have accounted for 56 per cent of all new COVID-19 cases in the province, the Health Department said.
The government has had problems reaching people aged 18 to 29 and says about 29 per cent of them are unvaccinated and have not booked an appointment for a first dose. In an effort to get those numbers up, health officials will offer a pop-up clinic at La Ronde amusement park in Montreal on Friday and Saturday.
Health officials have also implemented a lottery to entice people to get vaccinated. The government said Thursday 1.2 million people have registered for the draws, the first of which takes place Aug. 6. Only people who are vaccinated with at least one dose are eligible to register to win a cash prize or a student bursary.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.