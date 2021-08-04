MONTREAL - The Quebec Health Department says the province will receive its final scheduled shipment of COVID-19 vaccine next week.
The province says in a release today that the 585,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine received this week will be the last shipment that will be distributed to regional health authorities.
A final scheduled vaccine shipment of 513,630 doses set to arrive the week of Aug. 9 will be held in reserve.
The Health Department says the reserve will be used to offer first and second doses to people who have not yet received them, to offer additional doses to people who received a mix of vaccines and to give a third dose if needed for people who are older or have suppressed immune systems.
The province is also winding down a vaccination program that was organized in conjunction with large businesses. Several of those vaccination sites, including one at Montreal's Trudeau Airport, have already closed, while the rest will close within the coming weeks, the Health Department said.
Quebec currently has more than 2 million unused doses of COVID-19 vaccine, which officials say is enough to cover all those who have not yet received two shots.
The province's public health institute says 84.2 per cent of Quebec residents 12 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine and 69.1 per cent are adequately vaccinated. The Health Department said that 47,478 doses of vaccine were administered Tuesday.
Quebec reported 184 new COVID-19 cases today, as the number of new daily infections continues to trend up. Officials have reported an average of 160 new daily cases over the past seven days, compared to an average of 74 the previous week.
But hospitalizations and deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus have not risen along with the number of new cases. The most recent death linked to the virus reported by provincial health officials occurred July 22.
Officials say 58 people are in hospital with the disease, a number unchanged from the day before, and 17 people were in intensive care, a drop of one.
Trois-Rivières, Que., northeast of Montreal, had the highest infection rate in the province, with 75 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. Across Quebec, there were 14.7 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.
The health minister's office said Tuesday the majority of the new cases in Trois-Rivières and the surrounding Mauricie region involve unvaccinated people aged 18 to 30. None of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the region had received two doses of vaccine.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2021.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
