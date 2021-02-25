MONTREAL - Quebec will require elementary school students in regions hardest hit by COVID-19 to wear masks when they return from next week's March break, health authorities announced Thursday.
The news came as the province's campaign to vaccinate the general population got underway, with people aged 85 and over able to book appointments and health officials in one city providing shots right away.
The Health Department said students in Grades 1 to 6 will wear pediatric procedural masks at all times inside classrooms and on school transport in Quebec's red pandemic-alert zones, which include Montreal and Quebec City.
The new health orders comes into effect March 8, when students return from break. The province will be providing masks to the students, as it has done since Jan. 18 in high schools, where masks are mandatory.
In elementary schools, only students in Grades 5 and 6 were previously required to wear masks in class. Health officials said certain students with special needs will be exempt from the new health order, and it won't apply when children are outside playing.
On Wednesday, Montreal's public health director said additional measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19 were expected as cases of the more transmissible U.K. variant surfaced in city schools and daycares.
Dr. Mylene Drouin said 40 per cent of cases linked to variants in Montreal involve children, with another 20 per cent involving people in their mid-30s to mid-40s, believed to be parents of young children.
As of Feb. 23, there were 2,376 active cases in schools and 958 closed classrooms across the province due to COVID-19. Eleven schools were listed as closed or partially closed.
Quebec also began taking appointments Thursday to begin vaccinating those 85 and older. While most inoculations are scheduled to begin next week,Laval, north of Montreal, began right away on Thursday.
The province said it had administered 8,300 doses of vaccine on Wednesday for a total of 387,076 shots to date, reaching about four per cent of the population.
Meanwhile, Quebec reported 858 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths attributed to the virus. Hospitalizations declined by 22 to 633 and there were eight fewer patients listed in intensive care, for a total of 122.
Quebec has reported 285,330 confirmed cases and 10,361 deaths attributed to the virus, with 266,879 people listed as recovered. One death was removed from the total Thursday as it was found not to be linked to COVID-19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2021.
