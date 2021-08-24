MONTREAL - The Quebec government says its vaccine passport application for businesses won't require an internet connection because the system won't send, receive or save customer data.
Reno Bernier, who is responsible for information technology at the Health Department, made the announcement today during a technical briefing with reporters ahead of the application's scheduled Sept. 1 rollout across the province.
He says businesses will be required to use a smartphone application to read quick response codes that are sent to Quebec residents who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Bernier says the application for businesses will only display the customer's name, date of birth and whether they are considered adequately vaccinated.
Patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination to access businesses the government deems non-essential such as gyms, bars and restaurants. They can either download a smartphone application and upload their QR code into it, or they can present a paper version of the code.
Health Minister Christian Dubé is holding a news conference this afternoon to give more details on the vaccine passport system and the province's vaccine rollout.
Bernier says tests conducted on the system at a restaurant, gym, bar and music festival were successful, adding that the majority of the problems involved the electronic reader not being able to scan QR codes on pieces of paper that had been folded.
Other issues involved customers struggling to find their QR codes on their mobile devices and slowing down the scanning process.
Earlier today, Quebec reported 345 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus. Health officials say hospitalizations rose by three, to 102, and 29 people were in intensive care, a drop of two. Officials say 78.5 per cent of Quebecers 12 and older are considered adequately vaccinated.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2021.
