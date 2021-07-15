MONTREAL - The youngest Quebecers eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 can now advance their second-dose appointments, Health minister Christian Dubé said Thursday.
People 12 to 17 can get a second dose in as little as four weeks from their first one, like all adult residents, Dubé said on Twitter. "This will allow for more flexibility," he added.
The province's public health institute says 51 per cent of Quebecers over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated but that number drops to about nine per cent for the 12-to-17 age cohort. The government is pushing hard to get most teenagers fully vaccinated by the start to the fall school year to reduce COVID-19 transmission in the school system.
To reach young people, the government launched a $380,000 ad campaign earlier this week. The state plans to publish pro-vaccine videos on its social media pages and run ads in print media and on the radio.
Meanwhile, health officials reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and one more death attributed to the novel coronavirus. Officials said hospitalizations rose by two, to 81, and 23 people were in intensive care, a drop of two. The province said 101,686 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 15, 2021.
