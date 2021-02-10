ST. CATHARINES, Ont. - Health authorities in Niagara Region are warning about a COVID-19 vaccination scam.
It appears someone is calling residents to schedule a vaccination appointment.
The caller also asks for payment.
Health officials say they aren't calling about appointments and never ask for money for COVID-19 immunizations.
They also warn against providing personal information, such as health or credit card numbers.
They advise hanging up if you get such a call, and to call police if you lose money.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021.
