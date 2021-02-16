TORONTO - Winter weather is disrupting the reopening of schools in three Ontario COVID-19 hotspots where in-person classes were set to reopen today.
Public and Catholic school boards in Peel and York Regions say their schools remain closed and buses are cancelled today due to poor weather, though classes will continue virtually.
The Toronto District and Toronto Catholic District school boards, meanwhile, say schools are reopening as planned, but no transportation will be provided as a result of the snowfall.
In-person lessons were slated to restart in those regions after a stretch of online learning that began in January as part of a provincial lockdown.
The three regions are the last in Ontario to have students return to physical classrooms -- the provincial government allowed other regions to reopen shuttered schools in phases over the last few weeks. A more detailed COVID-19 screening form must now be filled out by students or their guardians every day before coming to school.
Students in Grade 1 and above will also be required to follow provincial health guidelines and wear a mask whenever they're indoors and during outdoor recess when physical distancing is not possible.
The province is also expanding asymptomatic COVID-19 testing at schools.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2021.
