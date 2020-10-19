A new study indicates suicide is the leading cause of firearm-related death in Ontario.
The study - published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal - looked at 6,483 gun-related injuries, including deaths, in the province between 2002 and 2016.
Self-harm accounted for 1,842 of the 2,723 gun deaths in Ontario in that span, or 67.6 per cent.
Assault accounted for 40.2 per cent of non-fatal firearm injuries, and 25.5 per cent of deaths.
The study says more than two thirds of self-harm-related injuries occurred in older men living in rural areas, most of whom died from their injuries.
It says that highlights a need for suicide-prevention strategies targeted at men aged 45 and older who live in rural areas.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2020.
