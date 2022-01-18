MONTREAL - A surge in Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations is showing signs of subsiding, but Health Minister Christian Dubé said Tuesday the hospital network remains too fragile to relax public health orders.
About 12,000 health-care workers are absent due to COVID-19, Dubé told reporters in Montreal. While that number has dropped from a recent high of 20,000, it remains at the level reached during the peak of the first wave of the pandemic, he added.
The number of hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in Quebec rose by 36 on Tuesday, the lowest daily increase in more than three weeks. But with hospitalizations still rising, Dubé said it's too soon to lift public health orders that have shut bars, restaurants and gyms.
"I know it's tough; it's tough for everybody," he said, adding that measures will be lifted gradually.
Earlier Tuesday, officials outlined Quebec's plan to distribute the anti-COVID-19 drug Paxlovid, which is made by Pfizer and was approved by Health Canada on Monday.
Sylvie Bouchard, the head of the drug evaluation division at a Quebec government health-care research institute, told reporters the drug will be initially offered to immunosuppressed patients who are not hospitalized. No consideration will be given to a person’s vaccination status, said Bouchard, with the Institut national d'excellence en santé et services sociaux.
Quebec officials will identify who is eligible for the first round of Paxlovid before the province receives its first shipment of the drug, which is expected to be around 6,300 treatments this month, said Dominic Bélanger, interim director of pharmaceutical and medical affairs at the Health Department.
Meanwhile, Quebec reported 89 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday. Health officials said 3,417 people were in hospital with COVID-19, after 336 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 300 were discharged. There were 289 people in intensive care with COVID-19, a rise of three.
Officials reported 5,143 new infections after conducting more than 29,000 tests, about 14 per cent of which came back positive.
Quebec elementary and high school students were back in school Tuesday after Monday's scheduled reopening was delayed for many because of a winter storm.
The government on Tuesday started to require Quebecers to show proof of vaccination to enter liquor and cannabis stores. The vaccine passport will be extended to big-box stores next week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
