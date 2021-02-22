WINDSOR, Ont. - The City of Windsor says it's opening a temporary facility for the homeless following a COVID-19 outbreak at a shelter.
The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre will be the site of the temporary shelter.
That facility will be open to people experiencing homelessness starting on Wednesday.
Dr. Wajid Ahmed, the medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex County, has issued an order limiting the continued operations of the Downtown Mission in light of the outbreak.
Several agencies, including the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Windsor-Essex County branch, are helping with the transition to the temporary facility.
The Canadian Red Cross is also contributing to the creation of the new temporary shelter.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2021.
