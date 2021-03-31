VANCOUVER - Residents between the ages of 55 and 65 in British Columbia's Lower Mainland can now schedule an appointment to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, but making a booking will be the challenging part.
A statement issued by the Ministry of Health says appointments opened Wednesday, but London Drugs posted a message Tuesday saying all bookings at its three designated sites had been filled.
However, several other pharmacies are offering the vaccine at more locations and residents can register online to be placed on a wait list if no appointments are currently available.
The tweet from London Drugs said the response to the wider vaccination program has been "overwhelming."
The province bumped up its age-based immunization plan for AstraZeneca shots after concerns about rare blood clots prompted the National Advisory Committee on Immunization to pause the use of the vaccine for anyone under 55.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says in a news release that the vaccine remains highly effective and its benefits for those over 55 far outweigh the risks of COVID-19 infection.
More than 99,000 B.C. residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and infections have surged across the province in recent weeks, with 840 new cases reported Tuesday.
"As soon as the news was public all of our Lower Mainland British Columbia stores became inundated with customers wanting to book appointments," London Drugs said on Twitter.
London Drugs said its three designated vaccination sites in Metro Vancouver have received limited allocations of the AstraZeneca vaccine but online appointments will be opened up when more supply is available.
Calls to several Vancouver-area Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies listed as offering COVID-19 vaccinations were met with busy signals Wednesday, while the Rexall pharmacies provided an online wait list.
Health officials said they moved quickly to provide AstraZeneca to the 55-to-65-year-old cohort because older adults are at higher risk of severe illness.
The Lower Mainland, where the vaccines are on offer, is also the highest transmission area, Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix say in the joint statement.
British Columbia's immunization plan is running on two tracks, with both an age-based program and another for front-line workers.
Vaccines are currently available for anyone 73 and older, Indigenous people over 18 and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable.
Front-line workers who were to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine remain a priority and will get their shots as more vaccine supply arrives, Dix and Henry say in a joint statement.
"Right now, we are waiting on Health Canada's recommendations to determine what adjustments we may need to make to this immunization stream, as a result of the safety signal for those under 55," they say.
The province remains on schedule to administer a COVID-19 vaccine dose to everyone who is eligible and wants one before Canada Day, the statement says.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.
