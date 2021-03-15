The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
1:40 p.m.
Manitoba health officials are announcing 50 new cases of COVID-19 but no additional deaths.
Officials also say 18 new cases of the B.1.1.7 variant originally identified in the United Kingdom have been confirmed in Manitoba.
A total of 41 variants of concern cases have been found in the province.
Vaccine eligibility has also been expanded to people 77 and older, and First Nations people aged 57 and older.
To date, 106,931 doses of vaccine have been administered in Manitoba.
---
12:20 p.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 today — exactly one year since the province reported its first three presumptive infections tied to the novel coronavirus.
Health officials say Nova Scotia has 17 active reported cases.
They say one person is in intensive care in hospital with the disease.
The province says it had administered 48,077 doses of COVID-19 as of Sunday, with 16,113 people having received a booster shot.
---
11:45 a.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he'll happily take a COVID-19 vaccine when his time comes.
But Trudeau isn't circling a date on the calendar for his turn because he says that's not where his focus is at the moment.
Canada is scheduled to receive more than one million doses of various COVID-19 vaccines every week as vaccination efforts ramp up nationally.
Trudeau says more essential workers should be able to get vaccinated after vulnerable populations such as seniors.
He says his mother, Margaret, received her vaccine last week.
---
11:30 a.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is keeping a close eye on European reaction to a batch of COVID-19 vaccines linked to possible side effects.
Multiple countries have paused usage of the vaccines made by Oxford-AstraZeneca over concerns they cause blood clots.
Trudeau says none of the doses Canada has received from the vaccine maker are from the problematic batch.
He says Health Canada regulators regularly analyze information about vaccines and have guaranteed those approved in Canada are safe for use.
Similarly, Quebec Premier Francois Legault says provincial health officials see no risk associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Trudeau is urging Canadians to get vaccinated as quickly as possible and to take the first vaccine offered to them.
---
11 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 594 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including two in the past 24 hours.
Health officials said today hospitalizations rose by six, to 553, and 96 people were in intensive care, a drop of four.
The province says it administered 26,595 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Sunday, for a total of 744,108.
Quebec has reported a total of 298,186 COVID-19 infections and 10,550 deaths linked to the virus; it has 6,881 active reported cases.
---
10:30 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 1,268 new cases of COVID-19 today and nine more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said today there are 366 new cases in Toronto, 220 in Peel Region, and 147 in York Region.
The province says more than 33,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Sunday's daily report.
A total of 1,191,553 vaccine doses have been given in Ontario.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.