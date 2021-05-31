The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
1:20 p.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 today.
Health officials say all of the new cases have been identified in the Halifax area, where there is limited community spread of the virus.
The province has 448 known active infections, with 40 people in hospital, including 16 in intensive care.
As of Sunday, 583,873 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 43,463 people having received their booster shot.
---
1:20 p.m.
New Brunswick is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 today.
Health officials say the new cases involve five people in the Moncton region, five in the Fredericton area and two in the Bathurst region.
New Brunswick has 146 active reported cases of COVID-19 and six patients in hospital with the disease.
One New Brunswicker is hospitalized with COVID-19 outside the province.
---
1:05 p.m.
People who got the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in Manitoba can now get a second dose of a different vaccine.
The province has approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for a second dose for people who meet eligibility criteria.
The province says anyone who got a first dose on or before April 8 can begin booking for the second shot today.
That will be expanded again Tuesday to those who received a first dose on or before April 13.
All Indigenous people and those with specific health conditions are also eligible to get a second dose.
---
1 p.m.
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today.
One case involves a woman in her 50s in the central health region who is a contact of a previous case.
The second case involves a woman in her 50s in the western region and is linked to international travel.
The province has 101 known active cases of the infection and two people are currently in hospital.
---
11 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 276 new cases of COVID-19 today and one more death attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by two, to 362, and 89 people were in intensive care, a drop of one.
The province says 77,495 doses of vaccine were administered Sunday, for a total of 5,583,075; about 60.8 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one dose of vaccine.
Restrictions were eased today in eight Quebec regions that had been at the province’s highest pandemic-alert level.
The cities of Montreal and Laval are now the only regions at the red alert level.
---
10:30 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 916 new cases of COVID-19 today, its lowest daily total since February.
The province last reported a lower single-day tally on Feb. 17, when Ontario had 847 new cases.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 226 new cases in Toronto, 165 in Peel Region, and 85 in York Region.
Ontario is also reporting 13 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
