The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
10:45 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 2,453 new cases of COVID-19 today and 10 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 814 new cases in Toronto.
She says there are also 411 new cases in Peel Region, 263 in York Region, 156 in Hamilton, 139 in Durham Region and 115 in Ottawa.
More than 61,000 tests were completed since Friday's update.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2021.
