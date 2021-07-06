The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
11 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 67 new COVID-19 cases today and no deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus in the previous 24 hours.
Health authorities say the number of hospitalizations and intensive-care patients remained unchanged since the day prior, at 102 and 27, respectively.
The province says 97,125 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered Monday.
As of today, Quebecers are able to book a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine within as little as four weeks from their first dose.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2021.
