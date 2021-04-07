The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
1:45 p.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19.
Both are in the Halifax area with one related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and the other a close contact of a previously reported case.
The province has a total of 37 active cases of novel coronavirus with one person in hospital.
As of Tuesday, the province has administered 123,166 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 30,069 people having received their required second dose.
---
1:15 p.m.
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.
Health officials say the case involves a person in their 60s in the western health zone and is related to domestic travel outside of the Atlantic region.
The province now has four active cases of novel coronavirus.
Officials say beginning next Wednesday, high school students will move to a blended model that includes online and in-person learning.
---
1:05 p.m.
New Brunswick is reporting one new COVID-19-related death today.
Health officials say a person in their 30s in the Edmundston region died of underlying complications including novel coronavirus.
The case brings the number of deaths in the province to 31.
Officials are also reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19, including 11 cases in the Edmundston area, for a total of 163 known active cases of the disease.
---
12:35 p.m.
Quebec is expanding access to COVID-19 vaccines to Montrealers who are essential workers or who have chronic illnesses.
Essential workers such as teachers and first responders will be able to book an appointment starting Friday and will need to provide proof of employment.
Montrealers under the age of 60 with chronic illnesses will be able to receive a vaccine in hospital starting Monday.
Vaccines will be accessible to people 60 and older across the province starting Thursday, and authorities will open walk-in clinics for those 55 and older wanting to get an AstraZeneca shot.
---
11:10 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 1,270 new cases of COVID-19 today and 29 more hospitalizations related to the disease.
Health officials say 543 people are in hospital, including 123 people in intensive care, a rise of two.
Officials are also reporting eight more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including one within the past 24 hours.
The province says it administered 43,631 doses of vaccine Tuesday, for a total of 1,636,310.
Quebec says almost 20 per cent of its population has received at least one dose of vaccine.
---
10:40 a.m.
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says it is standing by its emergency recommendation to extend the delivery of second doses of COVID-19 vaccines up to four months.
The panel's "rapid" response recommendation a month ago was followed by further research on the vaccines.
NACI's experts say they still believe that extending the time to give a second dose will bring protection to Canadians more quickly.
The panel says it expects the administration of second doses won't end up taking as long as four months based on Canada's expected vaccine supply.
---
10:35 a.m.
Ontario reports 3,215 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,095 new cases in Toronto, 596 in Peel Region, and 342 in York Region.
She also says there are 225 new cases in Ottawa and 187 in Durham Region.
Ontario says a record 104,382 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province since Tuesday's update.
---
8 a.m.
A new stay-at-home order will be issued in Ontario to try and control a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources tell The Canadian Press.
Premier Doug Ford is expected to make the announcement at an afternoon news conference.
Sources say the order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday morning and last for four weeks.
Only stores selling essential goods will remain open during the four-week period.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2021.
