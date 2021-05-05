The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
10:40 a.m.
Nunavut is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 today, all in Iqaluit.
The territory's total active case count now stands at 82, with 80 cases in Iqaluit and two in Kinngait.
Both Iqaluit and Kinngait are under strict lock downs, with flights restricted and schools, non-essential businesses and workplaces closed.
Cases have also been confirmed at Iqaluit's jails, medical boarding home and homeless shelter.
A hotel in the city is being used as an alternative isolation site, where 31 people are currently staying.
---
10:30 a.m.
Ontario reports 2,941 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 924 new cases in Toronto, 565 in Peel Region, and 254 in York Region.
The Ministry of Health says 2,075 people are hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, with 882 people in intensive care and 620 on a ventilator.
Ontario says over 132,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Tuesday's report, for a total of nearly 5.6 million doses.
---
9:45 a.m.
Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Moderna has confirmed its next shipment of vaccines to Canada will include more than one million doses the week of May 17.
It will be similar in size to the shipment set to land in Canada today from Europe. This week's shipment is a week ahead of schedule.
Moderna has been plagued by production issues and it's not clear yet how many doses it will deliver before the end of June.
The company initially said it would ship 12.3 million doses between April 1 and June 30, but will only reach about one-third of that amount by the middle of May.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021.
