The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
11:55 a.m.
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 today.
Both new infections were identified in the Fredericton region and involve one person in their 20s and one in their 30s.
Officials say both cases are contacts of previously reported infections.
The province now has 122 active cases of the disease with six patients in hospital, two of whom are in intensive care.
---
11:30 a.m.
Quebec is reporting505 new cases of COVID-19 today, the lowest figure recorded in several months.
The province is also reporting seven new deaths linked to the virus, including one in the past 24 hours and four that occurred between May 15 and 20.
Hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care units declined by 13 and three, respectively, with the number of patients in hospital now standing at 424 and the number in an ICU at 103.
---
11 a.m.
Some public health measures are easing in Ontario today, including rules that previously closed outdoor recreational facilities and limited visitors to long-term care homes.
Facilities such as golf courses, tennis courts and skate parks are open again as of today, though team sports and classes are still banned.
And residents at long-term care homes can now visit with up to two friends or family members at a time, as long as the visits take place outdoors and involve both masks and physical distancing.
The province says up to five people from different households can now gather outside.
The changes come as Ontario reports 1,794 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 new virus-related deaths.
The Ministry of Health says 1,207 people are in hospital, with 706 patients in intensive care and 504 on a ventilator.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2021.
