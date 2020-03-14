The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of March 14, 2020:
— Ontario: 103 confirmed (five cases resolved)
— British Columbia: 73 confirmed, including one death (six cases resolved)
— Alberta: 39 confirmed
— Quebec: 24 confirmed
— New Brunswick: Two confirmed
— Manitoba: Four confirmed
— Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: Four confirmed
— Saskatchewan: Two presumptive
— Prince Edward Island: One confirmed
— Newfoundland and Labrador: One presumptive
— Total: 253 (250 confirmed, three presumptive, 11 resolved)
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version erroneously reported that the cases in Saskatchewan had been confirmed.
