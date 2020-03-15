The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of March 15, 2020:

— Ontario: 145 confirmed (5 cases resolved)

— British Columbia: 73 confirmed, including one death (6 cases resolved)

— Alberta: 39 confirmed

— Quebec: 39 confirmed

— Manitoba: 7 total (4 confirmed, 3 presumptive

— New Brunswick: 6 (5 presumptive, 1 confirmed)

— Saskatchewan: 6 presumptive

— Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 4 confirmed

— Nova Scotia: 3 presumptive

— Prince Edward Island: 1 confirmed

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 1 presumptive

— Total: 324 (306 confirmed, 18 presumptive, 11 resolved)

