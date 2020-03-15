The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of March 15, 2020:
— Ontario: 145 confirmed (5 cases resolved)
— British Columbia: 73 confirmed, including one death (6 cases resolved)
— Alberta: 39 confirmed
— Quebec: 39 confirmed
— Manitoba: 7 total (4 confirmed, 3 presumptive
— New Brunswick: 6 (5 presumptive, 1 confirmed)
— Saskatchewan: 6 presumptive
— Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 4 confirmed
— Nova Scotia: 3 presumptive
— Prince Edward Island: 1 confirmed
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 1 presumptive
— Total: 324 (306 confirmed, 18 presumptive, 11 resolved)
