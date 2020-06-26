The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 1:51 p.m. on June 26, 2020:
There are 102,733 confirmed cases in Canada. However, effective June 26, Quebec no longer reports its case count on a daily basis. Instead, those numbers are reported weekly.
_ Quebec: 55,079 confirmed (including 5,448 deaths, 23,786 resolved) *As of June 25, 2020.
_ Ontario: 34,316 confirmed (including 2,644 deaths, 29,754 resolved)
_ Alberta: 7,851 confirmed (including 154 deaths, 7,191 resolved)
_ British Columbia: 2,869 confirmed (including 173 deaths, 2,517 resolved)
_ Nova Scotia: 1,061 confirmed (including 63 deaths, 998 resolved)
_ Saskatchewan: 759 confirmed (including 13 deaths, 648 resolved)
_ Manitoba: 305 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 294 resolved), 11 presumptive
_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 261 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 258 resolved)
_ New Brunswick: 165 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 150 resolved)
_ Prince Edward Island: 27 confirmed (including 27 resolved)
_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)
_ Yukon: 11 confirmed (including 11 resolved)
_ Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)
_ Nunavut: No confirmed cases
_ Total: 102,733 (11 presumptive, 102,722 confirmed including 8,507 deaths, 65,652 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2020.
