The latest developments on ongoing protests against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, both in Ottawa and various cities across Canada. All times Eastern:
10:20 p.m.
Windsor Police say they arrested a 27-year-old man at the Ambassador Bridge border blockade.
They allege he committed a criminal offence in relation to the demonstration, but did not say what charges he may face.
They did not release any further details about the incident.
---
10 p.m.
The Prime Minister's Office says the Incident Response Group met today to discuss "illegal blockades and occupations taking place across the country."
It says cabinet ministers and other officials updated the prime minister on what they're doing to end the protests.
Various police forces also briefed the group on their efforts.
---
8:20 p.m.
Ottawa Police say they've created an "integrated command centre" to respond to the convoy protest in the city's downtown core.
The police service says it struggled with enforcement today because there were more than 4,000 protesters present and some engaged in "aggressive, illegal behaviour."
But it says the integrated command centre will help the force co-ordinate with OPP and RCMP, and will lead to an "enhanced ability" to "respond to the current situation."
---
7:45 p.m.
The main route to the Pacific Highway border crossing to Washington in Surrey, B.C., has closed after being clogged by anti-mandate protesters.
While the border remains open, DriveBC camera footage shows protestors walking toward the Pacific Highway crossing after breaking through an RCMP barricade.
DriveBC is reporting that Highway 15 is closed in both directions south of 8th Avenue due to protesters.
Heavy congestion was also reported at the junction of Highway 1 and Highway 15.
Protesters were previously blocked at 8 Avenue, leading up to the border crossing, but highway footage from about 3:30 p.m. on shows protesters walking freely toward the crossing along 176 Street.
---
5:25 p.m.
A court injunction obtained by the City of Edmonton to address noise from protests against public health restrictions appeared to have little effect as trucks and semis rolled past the provincial legislature for a third-straight Saturday.
Close to 700 people also marched along Jasper Avenue in downtown Edmonton, carrying Canadian flags and signs opposing vaccine mandates.
The injunction, which was granted by Alberta's Court of Queen's Bench on Friday, says people who are involved in a protest convoy must refrain from sounding vehicle horns, airhorns or other devices that create unnecessary noise.
Bethany Madigan, who stood near the legislature as honking vehicles drove by, said she wasn't aware of the injunction, noting she doesn't pay much attention to mainstream media outlets.
Madigan says people have been pushed to the point where they feel "they don't have very much left to lose."
---
4:45 p.m.
The Royal Canadian Legion is criticizing the removal of a protective fence around the National War Memorial.
The Legion in a statement released this afternoon said the removal of the fence and "reported inaction by those charged with safeguarding the site was deeply disturbing."
The fence had been set up after the first weekend of demonstrations in the capital, when some protesters stood and danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the base of the memorial.
Police stood by and watched as dozens of demonstrators tore down the fence before gathering around the monument dedicated to Canada's war dead.
---
4:10 p.m.
Protests are continuing across British Columbia this weekend led by residents voicing their displeasure with pandemic-related mandates.
Protesters lined the streets of downtown Victoria sporting Canadian flags, holding signs and waving to honking vehicles doing laps around the provincial legislature.
Victoria police have said they were expecting traffic disruptions caused by “large protests” and have temporarily deployed closed-circuit TV cameras in the area to support “public safety.”
---
3:45 p.m.
Hundreds of protesters are occupying a stretch of Huron Church Road in Windsor, Ont., near the Ambassador Bridge.
Efforts to clear the area surrounding the bridge have hit a standstill, with more adults and children trickling in this afternoon.
Some people are playing music while others are chanting or honking horns.
A drone is flying above the protest site.
Police officers are standing in a line and blocking the entrance to the bridge, with two armoured vehicles and police cruisers behind them.
---
3:30 p.m.
The Canada Border Services Agency says services at the border crossing at Coutts, Alta. have been temporarily suspended.
A protest by people opposed to COVID-19 public health restrictions has impeded or outright blocked access to the normally busy border crossing for two weeks.
The CBSA says in a news release that the ports of North Portal and Regway in Saskatchewan, and Rooseville and Kingsgate in British Columbia are the closest alternative processing sites for commercial traffic.
But it warns that "due to evolving circumstances" travellers should check the CBSA website for updates.
---
3:15 p.m.
RCMP in Manitoba say an officer will be stationed at an access point to a hospital in anticipation of a protest on Highway 3 near Winkler and Morden today.
Police advise in a news release that if anyone gets caught up in a convoy while trying to access the Boundary Trails Health Centre between the two communities, they should call 911 for help.
They note it's not always apparent that someone may not be a willing participant in the convoy and is trying to get to hospital instead.
A man from Morden said earlier this week that he was delayed for close to an hour on Highway 3 while trying to drive his 82-year-old sister to the facility, and a spokesperson for the Southern Health regional authority said ambulances were also delayed.
Provincial RCMP also note that some traffic like emergency vehicles and agricultural trucks are being allowed to pass at a blockade near the border crossing at Emerson, Man.
But they note that all four lanes of Highway 75 at Provincial Road 200 near the community are blocked and motorists should expect substantial delays, or avoid Emerson altogether.
---
1:45 p.m.
Protesters have torn down a fence that was erected around the National War Memorial in Ottawa.
The fence had been set up after the first weekend of demonstrations in the capital, when some protesters stood and danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the base of the memorial.
Police stood by and watched as dozens of demonstrators tore down the fence before gathering around the monument dedicated to Canada's war dead.
No one was seen standing on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which was covered in flowers, and it wasn't immediately clear where the fence had gone.
---
12:50 p.m.
A few hundred people have gathered peacefully near the Ontario legislature to protest vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 public health restrictions.
Armed with Canadian flags and placards, the crowd of varied ages cheered as one of the emcees said the event was about freedom.
Most of the placards target Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but one self-professed supporter of the People’s Party of Canada also voiced opposition to Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
The rally started a little late as vehicle access to the road that encircles the legislative building was blocked by a series of police cars, dumpsters and buses.
---
12:45 p.m.
Ottawa Police say they deployed all available officers last night as protesters in the city "exhibited aggressive behaviour," including overwhelming officers and subverting law enforcement efforts.
The police service says 28 arrests have been made while 140 criminal investigations are underway, with officers collecting various information to assist with prosecuting offenders.
Another 2,600 tickets have been issued by bylaw officers in relation to what the service describes as an "illegal occupation."
The police service, which has been criticized for not taking a harder stand with the demonstrators, says it has a plan to end the protests but is waiting for reinforcements.
---
12 p.m.
More people have joined a protest near the Canada-U.S. border crossing at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont.
Police officers have formed a line by the intersection of Huron Church Road and College Avenue and are slowly moving towards the protesters, forcing those on foot and in vehicles to move further away from the foot of the bridge.
Police cruisers and buses can be seen blocking the intersection.
The protesters are standing their ground despite earlier threats from police that vehicles will get towed and people will be charged with mischief if they block the flow of traffic.
The crowd of roughly 150 protesters is cheering and chanting “Freedom."
---
11:30 a.m.
Police in Fredericton say local protests against COVID-19 health restrictions were quiet Friday night and are still proceeding this morning.
Fredericton Police Public Information Officer Alycia Bartlett says about 300 protestors gathered in front of the provincial legislature, but things were uneventful overnight.
Bartlett says no criminal charges were laid and police are in contact with organizers as the protest continues.
---
11 a.m.
Police are slowly moving in on protesters near the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont.
They are telling protesters to leave and stop blocking traffic or else they will be arrested for mischief or see their vehicles towed.
Some protesters are still shouting at officers and standing their ground.
Two RCMP armoured vehicles are on the scene and some RCMP officers carrying guns are on standby.
---
10:15 a.m.
Police in Windsor, Ont. say they've begun enforcement actions against protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictions who blocked access to the Ambassador Bridge for days.
They say they've told protesters at the scene to head home, and several have begun packing up tents.
But others are still on hand, either in trucks or on foot, carrying Canadian flags and occasionally shouting "freedom."
Police are maintaining a heavy presence at the entrance to the bridge, a key border crossing between Canada and the U.S. where protesters brought traffic to a standstill for most of the week.
The Ontario Superior Court issued an injunction against the protest last night, giving participants until 7 p.m. to clear out. That deadline was largely ignored.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.