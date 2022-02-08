Healthy disagreements in the age of COVID

BY DR. JENNIFER SULLIVAN
While there have always been varied opinions on countless issues among Canadians, the pandemic has offered up a rich, diverse, all-you-can-eat buffet of polarizing topics. And when the heated rhetoric dies down regarding one topic, another one flares up with seemingly clockwork precision.
Areas of disagreement related to Covid include but aren’t limited to mask mandates, social distancing, vaccine safety, mandatory vaccinations, vaccine passports, risk levels, stay-at-home orders, essential services, school closures, limitations on activities and services, and most recently, the Freedom Convoy protests.
Of course, differing opinions aren’t a bad thing, in and of themselves. They can foster debate and promote conversations and open dialogue, which can, in turn, lead to greater understanding, mutually beneficial compromises, effective problem-solving, etc.
But, as the pandemic drags on, disagreements about Covid-related issues are becoming increasingly contentious. In a UK-based study in 2020, 56% of participants reported having arguments or a falling out with others because of Covid-19. We can speculate that this number is likely higher in 2022.
Somewhere along the line, we’ve forgotten the Covid rallying cry, “We’re all in this together.” It’s time to get back on track. Here are some tips for communicating with friends, family members, and fellow citizens when their opinion about Covid-related topics differ from yours.
ASK YOURSELF A FEW QUESTIONS.
First, ask yourself if you want to discuss a controversial topic with the person. Will it be a productive discussion? Or will it likely end in animosity and hard feelings?
Not engaging in a discussion is a viable option in many circumstances. For instance, it’s okay to avoid taking the bait when an argumentative relative asks your opinion on a contentious COVID-related topic.
Another perfectly reasonable approach is to establish rules around controversial COVID topics. For instance, making a rule that COVID-related issues are off-limits for conversations at the dinner table or during family gatherings.
TRY TO UNDERSTAND WHY THE PERSON HAS THEIR BELIEFS.
Try putting yourself in the other person’s shoes. Why might they hold such beliefs and opinions?
In doing so, we are better able to understand their perspective, which allows us to be more compassionate and understanding.
BE RESPECTFUL.
Communicate respect for the other person by using an assertive communication style. Assertiveness involves making statements about your thoughts, feelings, and beliefs in an open and honest manner while being considerate of the rights and feelings of others.
Speak in a relaxed, well-modulated tone of voice. Maintain an upright and confident posture. Use eye contact that expresses openness and empathy. And actively listen when the other person is speaking.
Avoid an aggressive communication style, which involves getting your points across, but at the expense of other people’s rights and feelings. Avoid being rude, arrogant, or condescending. Don’t use sarcasm or put-downs. Watch out for aggressive body language, such as using rigid and abrupt gestures, narrowed and expressionless eyes, intimidating body posture, and loud or shrill tone of voice.
STICK TO THE FACTS.
Facts are statements that can be supported by data or evidence. On the other hand, opinions are a person’s thoughts and feelings about an issue that may or may not be based on data. Because opinions are based on personal beliefs, they aren’t right or wrong.
Before speaking, ask yourself if what you are about to say is a fact or an opinion. Try to stick to the facts.
Keep in mind the famous quote by Daniel Patrick Moynihan, “You are entitled to your opinion. But you are not entitled to your own facts.”
USE “I” STATEMENTS.
Validate the other person with statements such as “I understand your point.”
Avoid beginning sentences with “you,” which can make the other person feel defensive. Opt instead for “I” statements (such as “I feel...”).
KEEP THINGS IN PERSPECTIVE.
Keep in mind that the person you disagree with is a friend or family member. Holding opposing views on a specific topic isn’t worth losing your friendship over. Remember, you are disagreeing on a particular topic – not going to war with them!
AGREE TO DISAGREE.
In the end, it is unlikely that either of you will change the other person’s mind. So, ultimately, it is best to “agree to disagree” and move on to another (less contentious) topic!
Changing the Conversation is a monthly column by Jennifer Sullivan, Psychologist and CEO of Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
