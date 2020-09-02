BY KATHLEEN BUSO
Covid-19 pandemic has done much to separate us. For six months now, the pandemic forced us to isolate. Bubbles? Who knew? But in remarkable ways, the virus was also a catalyst for bringing us closer together.
Consider the Hike for Hospice. For the past 8 years, Hospice Northwest has hosted this large group gathering. It’s a fundraising event much like dozens of others held in the city each year. Of course, we pride ourselves on our own special little touches to make our walk unique: the remembrance ceremony in honour of those we’ve lost and the new butterfly ribbon wall at Boulevard Lake, for example.
In 2020, though, Covid-19 has pushed the Hike to take on a whole new look. No large gathering. Instead, we walk alone. At a distance.
Why bother? Well, it’s because Hospice Northwest relies heavily on the walk to raise upwards of $50,000 each year. The organization literally cannot afford to offer the programs and services we do, at no cost to our clients, without the funds raised from the Hike. So when the pandemic forced the postponement of the event until the fall, the Hike organizers were sent into a tail spin. How to host an event for 350+ people when no one was allowed to gather in groups of more than 10? And how to plan for a September event when it was anyone’s guess what would be allowed and what would be safe and comfortable for our participants?
And so the Virtual Hike for Hospice was born. But what would that look like? Basically, it boiled down to inviting our hikers to walk whenever, wherever and with whomever they felt comfortable and connected with. To walk together, in their own close knit groups, in honour and in memory of the ones they have loved and lost.
From there, the idea began to grow. Since it was a virtual Hike, and our typical gathering of hundreds of hikers at Boulevard Lake wasn’t possible, perhaps we could walk together but separately, in other locations beyond the borders of Thunder Bay. Invitations went out to family members across Canada, and then to close friends outside the country. Soon the registrations started coming in from all over – across Ontario, Alberta, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Colorado, Minnesota, Alaska and even Austria.
One family team, consisting of siblings spread across Canada- and their 96-year old mother- will be walking together in memory of their father and a brother-in-law who died of cancer at age 52. Separated by thousands of miles, they will be united in their memories and in their belief that hospice palliative care is a cause worth supporting. Edna, the matriarch of the family, will walk with the aid of her walker down the halls of her assisted living apartment building in Thunder Bay. One brother will take a scenic route along the Atlantic Ocean in Lunenburg Nova Scotia, while other family members will hike through Neys Provincial Park.
Then there’s a wonderful group of disparate individuals coming together from across the globe to support a common friend. When Jillian Glousher decided to put in a Hike team, she struggled with whom to invite, since the majority of her friends didn’t live in Thunder Bay. An avid traveler and adventurer, Jill has had the pleasure of meeting and forming close relationships with people from all walks of life and far-flung locales. When she considered the fact that the Hike had gone virtual this year, she decided to send out some invitations to see the reaction she would get. Before she knew it, she had friends and family from Ontario, Calgary Alberta, Grand Marais Minnesota, Boulder Colorado, Anchorage Alaska, Rankin Inlet Nunavut and Linz, Austria signing up to Hike for Hospice! Most of these people had faced the grief of loss after a loved one had died. They all wanted to join together in remembrance and love, and walk together in unity, though separated from each other.
What an amazing world we live in, where the wonders of modern communication can allow us to reach across the vast divides and connect on such a basic human level, despite a world wide pandemic.
The Hike for Hospice will be held over the weekend of September 11-13th. If you would like to join in our virtual Hike, now gone global, please visit our website at www.hospicenorthwest.ca to register. You’ll also find plenty of interesting ways to contribute in addition to joining the Hike, such as our 50-50 draw and on-line auction for great prizes.
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the first Tuesday of each month. Call Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 for more information.
