BY MELISSA HAZEN
Deborah Escott, a valued Hospice Northwest volunteer since 2005, has been awarded Volunteer Thunder Bay’s David Reid Volunteer of the Year award.
Each year, Volunteer Thunder Bay invites their member agencies to submit nominations for their David Reid Volunteer of the Year award. David Reid is a long-time volunteer in the Thunder Bay community. He has been a dedicated volunteer with Volunteer Thunder Bay since the 1970s. Volunteer Thunder Bay created this award to celebrate his dedication, along with other volunteers in the community.
The following paragraphs are taken from Hospice Northwest’s application to Volunteer Thunder Bay, depicting Deborah’s exceptional service to our organization.
“At Hospice Northwest, we are grateful to work closely with a remarkable group of volunteers who are dedicated to our organization, and to delivering compassionate support to our clients in Thunder Bay and across our Region.
When deciding on candidates for volunteer award nominations, it is always a challenge to narrow one’s focus to a single individual. To aid me in this feat, I decided to research the volunteer career of Mr. David Reid. Seeing that he is the Director of Volunteer Thunder Bay, I tasked myself with examining our HNW volunteer community through the lens of Volunteer Thunder Bay’s Mission, Vision and Goals.
After creating a short list, it quickly became apparent that one candidate had excelled in all of these avenues. It is because of her many remarkable accomplishments that I chose to put forth Deborah Escott as Hospice Northwest’s nominee for the 2022 David Reid Volunteer of the Year Award.
Deborah has volunteered with Hospice Northwest for the past 17 years. In her tenure, she has supported countless clients and their families through their palliative and grief & bereavement journeys. Maintaining a catalogued standard of communication excellence, Deborah embodies the skills of an outstanding hospice volunteer, combined with the organization and foresight of a team leader. It is because of this that Deborah was tapped to sit on the Hospice Northwest Board of Directors in 2010.
This year, Deborah celebrates her 12th year on the HNW Board, with the last 7 years acting as our Volunteer Representative. Throughout this time, she has not only continued to support Hospice Northwest clients in a one-to-one capacity, but she has served on numerous sub-committees, most recently our Strategic Planning Committee. Deborah consistently shows up to board meetings well read and engaged. Not one to shy away from the heavy lifting, she is quick to ask probing questions and offer thoughtful insights. When it comes to supporting her clients, Deborah has ensured she continues to deepen her skillset by attending volunteer training sessions on a variety of topics. She has a history of driving long distances to deliver service to her clients and for being a consistent presence at volunteer meetings and a cheery face at events. This past Christmas saw Deborah showing up with a basket of goodies for HNW staff, as a thank you to the organization which she herself is such an integral part of.
In Deborah’s long history with Hospice Northwest, she has watched the organization change and grow exponentially. In the last three years, Deborah has graciously accepted repeated requests that she maintain her role as a Volunteer Representative to the Board, for the consistency of the new Executive Director, Cherie Kok. She is quick to warmly welcome new staff, and is a frequent friendly face at the HNW office.
In short, we owe a lot to Deborah. As grateful as we are for each and every one of our volunteers, now and then it’s hard not to get overcome with gratitude when you see one shine as brightly as Deborah does for us. Her light not only brightens the days of her clients, but acts as a beacon for her fellow volunteers to follow her example towards excellence in volunteerism and community. “
Hospice Northwest could not continue to offer the essential services we do without committed volunteers like Deborah. We wish to offer sincere congratulations to Deborah and a huge thank you to Volunteer Thunder Bay for giving us this opportunity to recognize such a valuable asset to our agency.
Hospice Northwest has a great need for volunteers and is currently accepting applications for our volunteer program. Our next training session begins in November and if you would like to hear more about what it is we do or are interested in volunteering with us, please contact Melissa today. Melissa can be reached at 626-5572 or email melissa@hospicenorthwest.ca More information can also be found on our website at https://www.hospicenorthwest.ca/volunteer/
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the first Tuesday of each month. Call Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.