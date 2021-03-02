BY KATHLEEN BUSO
As each of us ages, moving forward through the various stages of life towards its natural conclusion, it is common for us to reflect on the meaning of our lives and to ponder the choices we’ve made, the paths our lives have taken. Often, when we reach our final days, we feel the need to share our thoughts about death, our regrets and our worries. Our thoughts might focus on what happens to us after death, whether there is an afterlife, and what our funeral and burial wishes are. Sometimes we don’t have family members to share those conversations with, either because we aren’t close to them (emotionally or physically) or because we don’t want to add to their burdens with our own fears.
Hospice Northwest volunteers are able to provide that compassionate and non-judgmental listening ear.
Ideally, the hospice volunteer will share similar cultural or religious beliefs with the client, ensuring that the client feels comfortable and understood. However, despite the culturally diverse community we live in, it can prove challenging to recruit people from different backgrounds who are interested in taking on the role of hospice volunteering.
Hospice Northwest is now actively recruiting for our Spring volunteer training program, with a focus on attracting people from a variety of cultures.
While matching volunteers and clients with similar backgrounds is our goal, we also ensure that our volunteers receive effective and meaningful training in order to provide appropriate spiritual and cultural support to all of our clients.
Like the person who is dying, the hospice volunteer’s attitude towards death will depend on their beliefs and practices, their values and experiences. Our volunteers are trained to take their clients’ personal history and values into consideration and to think about how the volunteer’s own cultural background might affect their reactions to the client’s or family’s way of coping with death and dying and their decision-making processes.
Our volunteers are committed to being respectful and open to the culture of the person into whose home they have the honour of being invited.
During a hospice volunteer’s training through the Hospice Palliative Care Ontario’s online volunteer learning system, an important segment of the training focuses exclusively on becoming culturally competent and becoming aware of our biases, as well as developing the ability to understand, communicate with and effectively interact with people across various cultures.
Kimberley Ramsbottom, Education and Special Projects Coordinator, has seen how important culturally appropriate support is to Hospice Northwest’s clients. “It is imperative that we value, honor and respect customs, rituals and traditions that assist people in their journey in all aspects of the programs and services we provide. It is also just as important that we do not make assumptions based on our own beliefs about how these cultural practices should look”.
As the coordinator of Hospice Northwest’s new program, Gashkendamide’e (Be Grieved from the Heart) Grief and Loss Support Group for Indigenous People, Kimberley saw first hand how important the input of Indigenous Elders was on the development of the program. “Having Elders involved in the creation of the grief group made a huge difference in the effectiveness of the support we are able to provide. The program was built on Indigenous strengths and knowledge and an amalgamation of western knowledge and what Hospice Northwest has always done best. With the help of our advisors, we are able to deliver a culturally responsive workshop that is unique to the individual needs of the group participants”.
Whether you are someone who is considering becoming a Hospice Northwest volunteer, or are someone who is in need of our services, Hospice Northwest is committed to providing respectful and culturally sensitive programming for our very diverse community.
Please contact us at 626-5570 for more information about becoming a volunteer or receiving our services.
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the first Tuesday of each month. Call Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 for more information.
